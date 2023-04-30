Watch CBS News
Two hospitalized after high-rise fire in Wrigleyville

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

At least two hurt in high-rise fire in Chicago Housing Authority building
At least two hurt in high-rise fire in Chicago Housing Authority building 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are hospitalized after a fire in a Chicago high-rise. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, firefighters called a still and box alarm for the fire in the 3900 block of North Clark Street in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. The high-rise is a Chicago Housing Authority building. 

The fire was on the seventh floor of the nine-story high-rise but has been extinguished, officials said. 

The building has been searched, and two people were transported to local hospitals. 

First published on April 30, 2023 / 4:52 PM

