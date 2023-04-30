Two hospitalized after high-rise fire in Wrigleyville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are hospitalized after a fire in a Chicago high-rise.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, firefighters called a still and box alarm for the fire in the 3900 block of North Clark Street in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. The high-rise is a Chicago Housing Authority building.
The fire was on the seventh floor of the nine-story high-rise but has been extinguished, officials said.
The building has been searched, and two people were transported to local hospitals.
