Two hospitalized after high-rise fire in Wrigleyville

At least two hurt in high-rise fire in Chicago Housing Authority building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are hospitalized after a fire in a Chicago high-rise.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, firefighters called a still and box alarm for the fire in the 3900 block of North Clark Street in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. The high-rise is a Chicago Housing Authority building.

The fire was on the seventh floor of the nine-story high-rise but has been extinguished, officials said.

The building has been searched, and two people were transported to local hospitals.