Watch CBS News

On Columbine massacre anniversary, Goodman Theatre hosts reading of teens' short plays about gun violence

/ CBS Chicago

Goodman Theatre hosts reading of teens' short plays about gun violence 01:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday marked the 23rd anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre, in which 12 students and a teacher were killed by two teens who opened fire at a Colorado high school.

The Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., marked the remembrance with a reading of a series of short plays about gun violence. The 10-minute plays were all written by teenage playwrights – two of them by Chicago teens.

The plays all featured a reimagining of their communities without gun violence.

In attendance Wednesday night were a group of young teens from Englewood, who shared their thoughts on gun violence before the play.

"I can relate to gun violence, because I have members of my family that have been victims of gun violence, so I understand how meaningful it is to speak up about it – because a lot of people are uncomfortable speaking up about it," said Cortney Smith.

There were a total of eight staged readings Wednesday night.

This was the second year the Goodman Theatre has participated in "#ENOUGH: Play to End Gun Violence." The first time was a virtual version back in 2020.

STREAMING NOW: #ENOUGH: Play to End Gun Violence

On this 23rd anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, the Goodman Theatre is hosting a reading of some short plays written by teenages calling for an end to gun violence. https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/live/

Posted by CBS Chicago on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Watch the reading of the plays below. (WARNING: Some profane language is used.)

First published on April 20, 2022 / 11:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.