On Columbine massacre anniversary, Goodman Theatre hosts reading of teens' short plays about gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday marked the 23rd anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre, in which 12 students and a teacher were killed by two teens who opened fire at a Colorado high school.

The Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., marked the remembrance with a reading of a series of short plays about gun violence. The 10-minute plays were all written by teenage playwrights – two of them by Chicago teens.

The plays all featured a reimagining of their communities without gun violence.

In attendance Wednesday night were a group of young teens from Englewood, who shared their thoughts on gun violence before the play.

"I can relate to gun violence, because I have members of my family that have been victims of gun violence, so I understand how meaningful it is to speak up about it – because a lot of people are uncomfortable speaking up about it," said Cortney Smith.

There were a total of eight staged readings Wednesday night.

This was the second year the Goodman Theatre has participated in "#ENOUGH: Play to End Gun Violence." The first time was a virtual version back in 2020.

Watch the reading of the plays below. (WARNING: Some profane language is used.)