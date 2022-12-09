Watch CBS News
FDA approves omicron vaccines for children as young as 6 months

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of the youngest Americans get the green light when it comes to the latest COVID boosters.

The FDA has authorized updated vaccines for children as young as 6 months old.

The shots contain components from both the original strain of the virus as well as from the currently circulating omicron variant.

The CDC says fewer than 5% of kids under age five have had their first round of shots.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 8:30 AM

