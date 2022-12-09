FDA approves omicron vaccines for children as young as 6 months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of the youngest Americans get the green light when it comes to the latest COVID boosters.
The FDA has authorized updated vaccines for children as young as 6 months old.
The shots contain components from both the original strain of the virus as well as from the currently circulating omicron variant.
The CDC says fewer than 5% of kids under age five have had their first round of shots.
