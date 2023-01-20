Watch CBS News
Olive Harvey College hosting COVID, Flu vaccine clinic this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you still need to get your flu shot or COVID booster make plans to head to Olive Harvey College Saturday.

They're hosting a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Anyone from Chicago can get a dose of either vaccine.

Registration is recommended but walk-ins are allowed as space permits.

You can register online at the City of Chicago website.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 8:18 AM

