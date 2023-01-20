Olive Harvey College hosting COVID, Flu vaccine clinic this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you still need to get your flu shot or COVID booster make plans to head to Olive Harvey College Saturday.
They're hosting a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Anyone from Chicago can get a dose of either vaccine.
Registration is recommended but walk-ins are allowed as space permits.
You can register online at the City of Chicago website.
