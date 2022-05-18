Missing: 83-year-old Olga Gutierrez, last seen on Sunday in Markham, suffers from dementia
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Markham are searching for an 83-year-old woman with dementia, who has been missing since Sunday.
Olga A. Gutierrez was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Arthur Terrace, according to Markham Police.
CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports a massive search effort is underway, and police will be using search dogs to assist in the effort.
Illinois State Police also have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory asking for help finding her.
Markham Police said Gutierrez is 4-foot-11-inches, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and grey hair. She may be wearing Army fatigue shorts and blue crocs.
Family members say Gutierrez has low mobility and a right-side facial droop, police said.
Anyone who may know of Gutierrez's whereabouts should contact the Markham Police Department at (708) 331-4095, or call 911.
