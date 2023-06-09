Watch CBS News
Chicago's Old Town Art Fair to feature 100 new artists

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It'll be a busy weekend in Chicago with plenty of summer festivals to enjoy including the Old Town Art Fair.

Music was in the air ahead of the ceremonial ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon.

The Old Town Art Fair runs throughout the weekend, and with 100 artists making their debut this year, you'll be sure to see something new.

An estimated 30,000 people are expected to attend the fair.

