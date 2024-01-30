3 people injured after escaping apartment fire on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were injured after escaping an apartment fire in Old Town overnight.

Just before midnight, flames were shooting from the fourth floor of the building near Wells Street and North Avenue.

A man and woman were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition for smoke inhalation. A man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a possible ankle injury.

A fourth floor resident said who escaped the fire said he heard something so loud, he thought it was a gunshot.

"I'm like nah, I've never heard a gunshot that loud inside and sure enough I started smelling something," Resident Connor Weston said. "I was like, let me look outside of my window sure enough, there's smoke, fire, embers every where."

An investigation is underway.