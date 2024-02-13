Old Orchard releases transformation renderings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Old Orchard Mall is about to be transformed.

Renderings were just released of what's to come at the shopping site.

The first phase includes the construction of 400 apartments with a pool, fitness center, and pet amenities.

It's slated to open in 2027. There will also be retail space.

A park will be at the center of the action with live events, concerts, farmers markets, and more.

The plan is to break ground next year.