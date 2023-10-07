Oktoberfest returns to Naper Settlement in Naperville Saturday

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Grab a stein and your lederhosen.

Oktoberfest is back in Naperville.

Guests are invited to stroll through Naper Settlement and enjoy lots of authentic German food and beer.

There will be other fall activities including pumpkin carving, lawn games, and more.

The fun begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids.