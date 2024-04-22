Officials launch $200 million upgrade at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Terminal 3

CHICAGO (CBS) – A three-year, $200 million construction project to upgrade Terminal 3 at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport launched on Monday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and several other leaders at a groundbreaking ceremony.

The project is designed to overhaul everything from security checkpoints and baggage claim, while adding amenities and more accessibility.

"It's more than just an expansion," Johnson said at Monday's ceremony. "It's more than just enhanced space. It's greater accessibility for passengers with disabilities in some of the projects that are highlighted today. Thank you for all of you who recognize accessibility is also a human right."

The project is supported by $90 million in grant funding from the infrastructure law Congress passed in 2022.

"With today's official groundbreaking, we're embarking on a journey towards enhancing the efficiency, safety, and accessibility of one of the busiest airports in the world," said Durbin (D-Illinois) in a statement. "Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this initiative will not only create thousands of jobs, but it will also bolster our economy and invest in the future success of O'Hare, the state, and the region."

The work should be completed by the summer of 2027.