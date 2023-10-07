2 hurt when shuttle bus and plane collide at O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were injured after an employee shuttle bus and a plane collided Friday night at O'Hare International Airport.

The plane was a twin-engine CJR-200. The Air Wisconsin flight was taxiing at O'Hare on its way to Dayton, Ohio. Air Wisconsin is a regional carrier for American Airlines.

An American Airlines spokesperson said six employees on the shuttle bus were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Chicago Fire Department officials said 50 people were on the plane at the time of the collision, but no one on the plane was hurt.

American Airlines said the plane involved in the crash was taken out of service, and passengers were transferred to a different plane to fly to Dayton.