Copilot turns plane around after pilot suffers medical emergency on plane from O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after an American Eagle pilot suffered a medical emergency shortly after taking off from O'Hare International Airport this past Saturday night.

The pilot of American Eagle (Envoy) Flight 3556 later died at an area hospital.

The copilot was heard calmly telling air traffic controllers about what had happened, and requesting paramedics.

FAA is now investigating after the captain of American Eagle (Envoy) Flight 3556 became incapacitated shortly after taking off from ORD Saturday night. The captain died later at a hospital. The copilot safely landed the plane at ORD. 57 passengers & crewpic.twitter.com/pcvFIuUCM9 — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) November 22, 2022

He turned the plane around and it landed safely back at O'Hare.

There were 57 passengers and crewmembers onboard.