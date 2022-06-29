O'Hare, Midway airports anticipate busy 4th of July travel

CHICAGO (CBS) – O'Hare and Midway airports are preparing for a busy 4th of July travel this weekend.

A total of 1.6 million passengers are expected to pass through both airports -- marking the busiest travel weekend since the start of the pandemic.

O'Hare says they'll see an increase of 17.3 percent compared to 2021 while Midway will see a 36.9 percent jump.