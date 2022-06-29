Watch CBS News
Local News

O'Hare, Midway airports anticipate busy 4th of July travel

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – O'Hare and Midway airports are preparing for a busy 4th of July travel this weekend.

A total of 1.6 million passengers are expected to pass through both airports -- marking the busiest travel weekend since the start of the pandemic.

O'Hare says they'll see an increase of 17.3 percent compared to 2021 while Midway will see a 36.9 percent jump.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 6:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.