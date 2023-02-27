Watch CBS News
O'Hare Airport ending rideshare pickups at Terminal 5

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travelers flying into Terminal 5 at O'Hare International Airport will need to plan some extra time to get a ride if they plan to hail an Uber or Lyft.

Starting Monday, rideshare services will no longer be able to pick up passengers at Terminal 5.

Instead, travelers arriving at Terminal 5 will have to go to Terminal 2 to get a Lyft or Uber at the upper level departures area.

The idea is to reduce congestion by consolidating the app drivers to Terminal 2 only.

Travelers are encouraged to take the Airport Transit System at O'Hare to get between terminals.

Taxis and limo services will be able to continue pickups at all terminals, and rideshare services will be able to drop off passengers at all terminals.

February 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

