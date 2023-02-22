O'Hare to resume bus service between Terminal 5, other terminals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Switching planes at O'Hare International Airport will soon be getting more convenient.

Starting a week from Wednesday, bus service between Terminal 5 and terminals 1 through 3 will start up again.

Service had been suspended because of COVID-19 and construction in the international terminal.

"After having to suspend this service due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Terminal 5 construction, I'm happy to say that we're again ready to whisk connecting passengers from our core terminals to the newly renovated and expanded T5," Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said in a news release. "I encourage passengers across America to book your next connecting flight through O'Hare — where the world's best-connected airport is ready to connect you to the world."

Buses will run every 15 minutes from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Department of Aviation said one Terminal Transfer Bus route will run between Gate B1 at Terminal 1 and Gate M13 at Terminal 5 – while the other will run from Gates G17 and K20 at Terminal 3 and Gate M13 at Terminal 5. Both bus routes will run in both directions.

To get between terminals it is now, passengers have to exit the secure area of the terminals, get on the Airport Transit System, and go through security all over again, the department noted.

The restored bus service will save time and stress, and will reduce passenger volumes at all security checkpoints – especially Terminal 5, the department said.