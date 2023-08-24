Watch CBS News
O'Hare Airport expands mobile food ordering program

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you ever wanted food at the airport but didn't have time for the line?

O'Hare International Airport is out to change that with its ORDer program. The mobile ordering program allows travelers to search airport concessionaire menus, order food and drinks, pay online, and pick up your stuff at the stand.

The program first launched in Terminal 5, three years ago, and is now available in every terminal.

A similar program launched at Midway International Airport in 2020.

