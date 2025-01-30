Flights from Chicago to Reagan National Airport in D.C. resume after deadly plane crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Reagan National Airport is back open following an overnight collision between an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter in Washington D.C., impacting flights across the country, including O'Hare and Midway.

The airport, or DCA, reopened around 10 a.m. after being shut down for nearly 12 hours, causing flight cancellations Thursday morning. No further delays or cancellations have since been made.

The DCA canceled most flights and delayed others after the crash first happened Wednesday night. Both American and United Airlines flights saw cancellations and delays—about six cancellations total.

Midway Airport had two flights to DCA canceled. The ripple effect was felt at airports across the country.

The secretary of transportation is now on the search for answers and how travelers should feel safe getting on a plane.

"Safety is our expectation. Everyone who flies in American skies expects that we fly safely. That when you depart an airport you get to your destination. That didn't happen last night. You should be assured that when you fly, you are safe," said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom speaking about how his team's first priority is the families impacted by this—saying, "Something went wrong here."

"This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, partners, first responders, along with their families and loved ones," he said.

He continues to mention that a helpline is available for those who had friends or loved ones on that flight.

"Were absolutely heartbroken for the family and loved ones of passengers and crew. and also for those that were on the military aircraft. Our focus right now is doing everything we can to support all of those involved and also the PSA airlines team. This is devastating. We are all hurting incredibly."

Isom said more than 100 American Airlines staff members who are specially trained to respond to families and passengers are on their way to Reagan National Airport.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, in a statement, said, "Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic accident and their families – we're in touch with our colleagues at American Airlines and will continue to offer any assistance and support they may need."

Kirby also mentioned that United had "issued a waiver allowing flexibility for customers with travel booked to or from DCA."

Investigation into the crash in D.C. remains ongoing.