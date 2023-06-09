O'Hare ranked 4th best airport in the world for foodies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- O'Hare International Airport is being recognized for more than just takeoffs and landings. The airport is now ranked the 4th best in the world for foodies.

Online gambling company Betway created an Airport Catering Index to examine the best places to get food at the world's busiest airports. They analyzed airports for the number of restaurants, available food choices, average Google reviews for each eatery, Instagram tags, and the number of restaurants per 1,000 passengers.

The top 20 airports were:

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

3. Tokyo Haneda Airport

4. O'Hare International Airport

5. Orlando International Airport

6. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

7. San Francisco International Airport

8. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

9. Denver International Airport

10. Harry Reid International Airport

11. John F. Kennedy International Airport

12. Hong Kong International Airport

13. Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

14. Los Angeles International Airport

15. Heathrow Airport

16. Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

17. Narita International Airport

18. Newark Liberty International Airport

19. El Dorado International Airport

20. Charlotte Douglas International Airport

O'Hare has 74 restaurants to choose from, including Tortas Frontera, Berghoff Café, Publican Tavern, and The Goddess and Grocer.