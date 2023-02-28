Watch CBS News
O'Hare gets $50M in federal funds for new amenities and improvements

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- O'Hare International Airport is getting a major funding boost.

It'll get $50 million as part of the Biden administration's bipartisan infrastructure law. The money will bring much needed updates to Terminal 3.

Included are new amenities, improved security screenings and expanded accessibility for passengers with disabilities. The entire project will cost $200 million and is expected to be finished by 2025. 

