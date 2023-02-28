O'Hare gets $50M in federal funds for new amenities and improvements
CHICAGO (CBS) -- O'Hare International Airport is getting a major funding boost.
It'll get $50 million as part of the Biden administration's bipartisan infrastructure law. The money will bring much needed updates to Terminal 3.
Included are new amenities, improved security screenings and expanded accessibility for passengers with disabilities. The entire project will cost $200 million and is expected to be finished by 2025.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.