2 Chicago police officers, ex-prosecutor charged with stealing bogus overtime pay

A former Cook County prosecutor and two Chicago police officers were indicted for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 worth of fake overtime pay for about two years.

Ex-Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Moore, Chicago police officer Jason Arroyo, and Det. Edis Skrgic were each charged with stealing from a government entity and office misconduct.

Investigators said the three tried to pull off a scheme for Arroyo and Skrgic to clock in hours of overtime pay without doing much work.

Moore was also charged with obstruction of justice. Moore resigned from the office in 2021.

In a statement, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said: "The Cook County State's Attorney's Office is committed the work of justice and holds all employees to the highest standards. We do not condone the alleged actions of this former assistant state's attorney and fully cooperated with this investigation as we continue our critical work for everyone in Cook County. We are unable to further comment."