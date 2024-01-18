Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago area police officer injured in condo fire released from hospital

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago area police officer injured in condo fire released from hospital
Chicago area police officer injured in condo fire released from hospital 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Morton Grove police officer who suffered smoke inhalation after putting out a fire Wednesday night was released from the hospital.

Police said he saw flames inside a condo building near Lincoln and Callie Avenue just after 10 p.m. The officer grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire.

He was later taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is not known.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 6:12 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.