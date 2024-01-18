Chicago area police officer injured in condo fire released from hospital
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Morton Grove police officer who suffered smoke inhalation after putting out a fire Wednesday night was released from the hospital.
Police said he saw flames inside a condo building near Lincoln and Callie Avenue just after 10 p.m. The officer grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire.
He was later taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.
The cause of the fire is not known.
