Chicago police officer charged with shoving 8th grader outside South Side elementary school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer has been charged with shoving an 8th grade student while off duty outside a South Side elementary school in May.

Officer Craig Lancaster has been indicted on one count of aggravated battery. He was caught on video on May 18 shoving 14-year-old JaQuwaun Williams near his throat and collarbone outside Gresham Elementary School at 85th and Green.

The video does not show JaQuwaun interacting with Lancaster or doing anything to provoke the officer before Lancaster shoved him.

Lancaster could be seen talking to a woman outside the school before JaQuwaun approached, and after Lancaster shoved the teen, sending him sprawling backwards, the woman could be seen standing between the two, and directing JaQuwaun over to a group of students standing along the wall of the school.

Lancaster then could be seen walking away as JaQuwaun and other students walked into the school.

According to a lawsuit filed by JaQuwaun's mother, he had been playing basketball outside the school around 8:45 a.m. when he started walking to the door to go into school.

The lawsuit claims Lancaster was talking with his "personal companion," a teacher at the school, when Lancaster "violently rammed his hand" into JaQuwaun's throat, and the teacher ushered him to a nearby wall, while Lancaster told him "he was going to 'beat the f*** out of him.'"

As Lancaster walked away, a school security guard approached him, and the officer "lifted his shirt from the side revealing a Chicago police star and a gun-holster."

The lawsuit claims, JaQuwaun asked to call his mother so he could go home, but was denied, and his mother was not contacted about the incident until more than six hours later. Afterward, other students mocked JaQuwaun in person and on social media.

"He remains traumatized by the incident," the lawsuit states.

JaQuwaun's attorneys said Lancaster filed a false report about the incident, which was contradicted by surveillance video. Lancaster has been accused of off-duty excessive force seven times, and twice has been suspended for 30 days for off-duty misconduct, according to the lawsuit. He also has been the subject of more misconduct complaints than 88% of his fellow officers, and has submitted more use of force reports than 93% of his colleagues.

"The City of Chicago has been on notice for years of Lancaster's penchant for off-duty violence and misconduct," the lawsuit states.

Lancaster's attorney claimed the JaQuwaun was a threat to others at the school.

"Officer Lancaster is a decorated Chicago Police Officer who was legally at the school when the minor child became a danger to the students and the staff. He acted in a manner to protect the children and staff from a student who clearly was a threat to all present," attorney Timothy Grace said in an email. "He was acting within the scope of his duties as a law enforcement officer and acted in a manner that is consistent with the rules of the Chicago Police Department and laws of the State of Illinois. We look forward to defending this case in court."

Lancaster was relieved of his police powers on Thursday. The Chicago Police Department declined to comment on the incident, saying only that it is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Lancaster is due to make his first court appearance on Nov. 16.