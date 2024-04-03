Johnson expected to move forward with converting 4 office buildings into residences in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four Loop office buildings could be transformed into residences.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to speak on the project Wednesday.

The project's developers would get massive tax breaks to make it a reality.

This could be Mayor Johnson's biggest effort to bring new life here into the heart of the Loop.

Johnson is expected to detail how he plans to move forward with negotiations for four office-to-residential properties.

The project was a part of the LaSalle Street Reimagined initiative launched by Lori Lightfoot in 2022.

At least five development teams have been working for months to fine-tune their projects with city planning officials, but according to Crains Chicago, four projects were chosen to move forward with the formal city review process:

111 West Monroe

208 South LaSalle Street

30 North LaSalle Street

79 West Monroe Street.

The program gives tax breaks to developers who will transform the outdated office buildings into apartments as long as at least 30% of the units inside are "affordable." All four are in the heart of the loop.

What's not clear is the financial details, including how each project will move forward, including how much tax increment financing the developer may get.

Johnson is expected to give a closer look at the plan and the proposals when he speaks at 10 a.m.