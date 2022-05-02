Watch CBS News

Off-duty Waukegan police officer shoots, kills husband in domestic incident, authorities say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police say an off-duty Waukegan police officer shot and killed her husband over the weekend.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, Waukegan police were called to a single-family home in the 2000 block of North Avenue in the Northern Illinois city for a reported shooting.

They found a man in his 30s had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

The woman is in her 40s and is a 19-year veteran of the Waukegan Police Department. She was taken to an area hospital with visible physical injuries.

Police said the off-duty officer and the man were married to each other, and it was the off-duty officer who first called 911.

It is believed that a domestic incident led the officer to shoot and kill her husband. She has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by Illinois State Police.

