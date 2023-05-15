Watch CBS News
Off-duty CPD officer found dead inside Pilsen residence

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead inside a residence in the Pilsen neighborhood Sunday evening.

Police said around 5:15 p.m., the officer, identified as 33-year-old Aleshia Carter by the Medical Examiner's Office, was found unresponsive inside the residence, in the 1800 block of South Carpenter Street.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 6:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

