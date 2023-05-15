Off-duty CPD officer found dead inside Pilsen residence

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead inside a residence in the Pilsen neighborhood Sunday evening.

Police said around 5:15 p.m., the officer, identified as 33-year-old Aleshia Carter by the Medical Examiner's Office, was found unresponsive inside the residence, in the 1800 block of South Carpenter Street.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.