Off-duty Chicago police officer held at gunpoint, carjacked on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago police officer was robbed of his gun and his car during a carjacking Thursday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The officer was held at gunpoint by two men who told him to hand over his gun. The off-duty officer wasn't hurt.

Police sources said the officer was on his way to field training after around 6 a.m. He stopped at a gas station at 83rd and Halsted and parked his black Nissan Altima.

When he came out of the gas station, drivers in two white sedans approached him. Two men got out of the cars.

The 29-year-old officer, wearing civilian clothes, was held at gunpoint. The offenders demanded he hand over his weapon and all other personal belongings.

Police sources said the off-duty officer's vest, radio, helmet, gas mask, wallet, and other items were in his car when it was stolen. One of the men got into the off-duty officer's Nissan and started heading northbound on Halsted. The other man got back into one of the white sedans and followed him.

The men were all dressed in black. They left a white Chrysler at the scene. That car had also been stolen in a carjacking in Riverdale.