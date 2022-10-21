Watch CBS News
Off-duty CPD officer strikes carjacking suspect in shootout on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected carjackers Thursday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The incident happened at 88th Street and Constance Avenue.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported the off-duty officer exchanged fire with a group of three or four people in a car. A total of 13 to 14 shots were fired in all.

The officer hit at least one of the attempted carjackers, who was taken to an area hospital with his friends or fellow suspects.

The officer was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution, but it does not appear she was injured, Terry reported.

We are told the officer was getting something out of her white Tesla when the car approached and someone inside tried to carjack her.

A very large police presence remained at the scene Thursday night.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is in investigating since the officer shot someone. Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at (312) 746-3609, or visit ChicagoCOPA.org.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 7:54 PM

