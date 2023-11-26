Off-duty Chicago police officer dies in Oak Lawn crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than $18,000 has been raised for the family of a Chicago police officer who died in a crash while off-duty.

Edwin Espinoza, 35, was driving when his car crashed on 95th Street at Harlem Avenue in Oak Lawn around 8 a.m. on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Espinoza's family said he was deeply loved by his large family and friends. They have started a fundraiser to cover the funeral costs, and as of Sunday night had raised more than $18,000.