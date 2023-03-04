O'Fallon, Benet win IHSA Class 4A girls' basketball semifinals

NORMAL, Ill. (CBS) -- O'Fallon and Benet came away as winners Friday in the IHSA Class 4A girls' basketball semifinals.

The girls' varsity team from O'Fallon High School took on Arlington Heights' John Hersey High School at the Redbird Arena at Illinois state University.

Michigan commit Katy Edie hit a three-pointer to get the Hersey Huskies within eight at the half – for a score of 36-28.

In the fourth, Hersey's Meghan Mrowicki cut the lead to four, and Annika Manthy's jumper got them within two.

But the O'Fallon Panthers made the plays down the stretch. Jailah Pelly made a steal and a layup and scored seven successive points.

O'Fallon took the game it 77-60

Meanwhile, Geneva High School took on Benet Academy High School in Lisle.

The Benet Redwings were up by one at the half with a score of 22-21, with Indiana commit Lenee Beaumont leading in scoring.

The Geneva Vikings kept answering and keeping the score close, but Benet ultimately won 50-48.

Benet will take on O'Fallon in the Championship Game.

Nazareth Academy out of La Grange Park facing Peoria in the first Class 3A semifinal.

The Nazareth Roadrunners went from down seven early to up four at the half. They dominated the third quarter to extend the lead, and outscored Peoria 18-2 in the frame.

Nazareth won 48-35, advancing to a championship game for a second year in a row. They will face Lincoln on Saturday.