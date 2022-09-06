Obamas to return to White House for installation of official portraits on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michele Obama will return to the White House on Wednesday, as their official portraits will finally be installed there.

The portraits were first unveiled in 2018 at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, but former President Donald Trump never hosted the Obamas to have their portraits displayed at the White House.

Since they were unveiled in 2018, the portraits have toured across the country, starting in Chicago last year.

Visitors view the official portraits of former president Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley and former first lady Michelle Obama by Amy Sherald at The Art Institute of Chicago on June 18, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago was the first stop of the The Obama Portraits Tour, organized by the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery and running from June 2021 through May 2022. Other scheduled stops on the tour included New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The paintings will be of the first Black president and first lady added to the White House portrait collection.

The ceremony will also mark Michelle Obama's first visit to the White House since Obama's presidency ended in January 2017, and only the second visit for Barack Obama. He was at the White House in April to mark the 12th anniversary of the health care law he signed in 2010.

The White House portrait collection starts with George Washington, America's first president. Congress bought his portrait.

Other portraits of early presidents and first ladies often came to the White House as gifts. Since the middle of the last century, the White House Historical Association has paid for the paintings.

Recent tradition, no matter the party affiliation, has had the current president genially hosting his immediate predecessor for the unveiling — as Bill Clinton did for George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush did for Clinton and Obama did for the younger Bush.

Then there was an unexplained pause when Donald Trump did not host Obama.

Two spokespeople for Trump did not respond to emailed requests for comment on the lack of a ceremony for Obama, and whether artists are working on portraits of Trump and former first lady Melania Trump.

Bill Clinton's and George W. Bush's portraits hang on opposing walls in the Grand Foyer.

Clinton's would be relocated to make room for Barack Obama's if the White House sticks to tradition and keeps the two most recent Oval Office occupants there, said Stewart McLaurin, president of the private, nonprofit White House Historical Association, established by first lady Jackie Kennedy.

"That's up to the White House, to the curators," he said.

The association, which is funded through private donations and the sale of books and an annual White House Christmas ornament, keeps the portrait price well below market value because of the "extraordinary honor" an artist derives from having "their work of art hanging perpetually in the White House," McLaurin said.

Biden will be the rare president to host a former boss for the unveiling; he was Obama's vice president. George H.W. Bush, who held Ronald Reagan's ceremony, was Reagan's No. 2.

Betty Monkman, a former White House curator, said during a 2017 podcast for the White House Historical Association that the ceremony is a "statement of generosity" by the president and first lady. "It's a very warm, lovely moment."

The White House portraits are one of two sets of portraits of presidents and first ladies. The National Portrait Gallery, a Smithsonian museum, maintains its own collection and those portraits are unveiled before the White House pair. The Obamas' unveiled their museum portraits in February 2018.

Linda St. Thomas, chief spokesperson for the Smithsonian Institution, said in an email that a $650,000 donation in July from Save America, Trump's political action committee, was earmarked for the couple's museum portraits. Two artists have been commissioned, one for each painting, and work has begun, St. Thomas said.