Obama Foundation accepting applications for leadership development program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Obama Foundation is accepting applications for its new six-month leadership development program.

All applicants must between 24 and 45 years old, have demonstrated at least three years of traction and impact in their field and reside and work in the United States.

The leaders will be announced this summer and programming will run through November. Upon completion of their program, the leaders will join a global alumni network of over 850 changemakers.

Applications are due by Friday, February 3rd.

