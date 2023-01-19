Obama Foundation accepting applications for leadership development program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Obama Foundation is accepting applications for its new six-month leadership development program.

All applicants must between 24 and 45 years old, have demonstrated at least three years of traction and impact in their field and reside and work in the United States.

The leaders will be announced this summer and programming will run through November. Upon completion of their program, the leaders will join a global alumni network of over 850 changemakers.

Applications are due by Friday, February 3rd.

I’m thrilled to share that applications for our @ObamaFoundation Leaders USA program are now open!



If you’re a young leader between the ages of 24-45, I hope you’ll apply by February 3 at https://t.co/rj8LV9FlX4. pic.twitter.com/6Tk94afAdl — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 18, 2023