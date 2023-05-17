Watch CBS News
Obama Foundation receives $3 million grant

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Obama Foundation received a big boost in funding to help support diversity and representation in the construction of the Obama Presidential Library.

On Wednesday, Bank of America announced a $3 million grant to the foundation.

The grant will also support the expansion of My Brother's Keeper Alliance, which works to increase opportunities and improve outcomes for boys and men of color across the country.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 5:15 PM

