Obama Foundation receives $3 million grant
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Obama Foundation received a big boost in funding to help support diversity and representation in the construction of the Obama Presidential Library.
On Wednesday, Bank of America announced a $3 million grant to the foundation.
The grant will also support the expansion of My Brother's Keeper Alliance, which works to increase opportunities and improve outcomes for boys and men of color across the country.
