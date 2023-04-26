Obama Foundation accepting applications for 'Freedom Summer' program

Applications for Obama Foundation's 'Freedom Summer' program now available

CHICAGO (CBS) - An Obama Foundation grant program meant to reduce summer violence in Chicago is taking new applications.

The My Brother's Keeper Alliance is giving out $1 million for its Freedom Summer 2023 program.

The grants worth $30,000 will be awarded to local organizations working to reduce violence.

It's meant to create and expand spaces for young men of color to safely learn and play.