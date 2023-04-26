Watch CBS News
Obama Foundation accepting applications for 'Freedom Summer' program

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) - An Obama Foundation grant program meant to reduce summer violence in Chicago is taking new applications.

The My Brother's Keeper Alliance is giving out $1 million for its Freedom Summer 2023 program.

The grants worth $30,000 will be awarded to local organizations working to reduce violence.

It's meant to create and expand spaces for young men of color to safely learn and play.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 8:14 AM

