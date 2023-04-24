Volunteers help clean up South Side parks and beaches for Earth Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Obama Foundation partnered with Emerald South Economic Collaborative over the weekend to host a clean-up at two parks and a beach on the South Side for Earth Day.

Hundreds of volunteers spent Saturday at community clean-up events in Washington Park, Jackson Park, and at Rainbow Beach.

Obama Foundation director of community engagement Joshua Harris said it was about more than sprucing things up. It brought people together.

"It's about community, right? I think it's about showing people that they can be active in their own neighborhoods, and this is one way to do that. And so today we're thrilled to have hundreds of volunteers who chose this beautiful – it's a little cold, but beautiful – Saturday to come out and spend time with us to help make their neighborhoods a better place," Harris said.

This was the Obama Foundation's second annual Earth Day clean-up.