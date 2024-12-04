Obama Foundation's annual "Democracy Forum" to focus on need for pluralism

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's become almost impossible for many people to talk about political differences in these polarized times, but figuring out how to do that is the focus of a summit this week in Chicago.

The Obama Foundation is hosting its third annual Democracy Forum on Thursday, with a focus on the importance of pluralism.

Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett, a longtime senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, said it's important for all political parties to work together.

"That's one of the backbones of a democracy, and in our richly diverse country that we know is experiencing polarization right now – and that's rippling around the world – we want to give people the tools to have those hard conversations; to disagree without being disagreeable, to be respectful, and appreciate people's perspectives," she said. "We have to listen better, we have to be more empathetic, and we have to have the tools that allow us to have hard conversations."

Jarrett said leaders from around the world will be taking part in the forum, and the Obama Foundation wants to help give them the tools they need to help address the challenges ahead, and to figure out how to have conversations focusing on what political opponents have in common.

"There are strategies that are available, and I think there's a hunger for this, particularly right now, and so we're so excited to be hosting this in our hometown of Chicago tomorrow," she said.

