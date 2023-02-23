Obama Foundation hosts career resource fair for high school students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Obama Foundation hosted an event Wednesday afternoon to connect high school students of color with invaluable mentoring and networking opportunities.

Fifty students from the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, and My Brother's Keeper Alliance, met with 100 business professionals and community partners at the Aon Center, 200 E. Randolph Dr.

The event featured a panel discussion and a resource fair.

Students were able to learn more about future career opportunities – including corporate apprenticeships, jobs in the medical field, and community-oriented work.