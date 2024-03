Jackson Park playground in Chicago gets $4M from Obama Foundation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Obama Foundation is donating $4 million dollars to build a "fully inclusive" playground in the Jackson Park neighborhood.

Construction plans for the playground, including an accessible swing and a wheelchair-accessible slide, were approved by the Chicago Park District on Wednesday.

The playground will be 21,000 square feet and located at the Midway Plaisance near the future Obama Presidential Center.