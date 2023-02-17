Oak Park police giving away steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia vehicles
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Oak Park Police Department is working to prevent car thefts, specifically Hyundai and Kia vehicles.
The department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway for Oak Park Residents who own specific Hyundai and Kias.
The locks will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the afternoon next Saturday, February 25 in the police station lobby.
Residents are asked to email Community Policing Sergeant Robert Monty at rmonty@oak-park.us to request a steering wheel lock device at no cost if they own a Hyundai model manufactured between 2016 to 2021 or a Kia model manufactured from 2011 to 2021.
