Oak Park police giving away steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia vehicles

Oak Park police giving away steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia vehicles

Oak Park police giving away steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia vehicles

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Oak Park Police Department is working to prevent car thefts, specifically Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

The department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway for Oak Park Residents who own specific Hyundai and Kias.

The locks will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the afternoon next Saturday, February 25 in the police station lobby.

Residents are asked to email Community Policing Sergeant Robert Monty at rmonty@oak-park.us to request a steering wheel lock device at no cost if they own a Hyundai model manufactured between 2016 to 2021 or a Kia model manufactured from 2011 to 2021.