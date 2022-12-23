Oak Park fire forces residents out of their building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire sweeps through a building in west suburban Oak Park, a reminder of how tough it is to battle flames in frigid temperatures.

It happened just before 3:30 Friday morning at 227 South Boulevard. The Oak Park Fire Department said the fire began in a vacant business on the first floor and spread up to homes on the second and third floors.

Several residents had to leave their units, but no injuries were reported.

With the help of several neighboring jurisdictions, an overnight three-alarm fire near South Blvd. and Harvey Ave. was... Posted by Oak Park Fire Department on Friday, December 23, 2022