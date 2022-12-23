Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battle fire at Oak Park apartment building in frigid temperatures

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an apartment building in West suburban Oak Park early Friday morning. 

Flames were seen shooting through the residential building in the 250 block of Lake Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters had difficulty fighting the flames due to frigid temperatures. Burned out windows were covered in ice. 

CBS 2 reached out to the Oak Park Fire Department for more details.

This is a developing story. 

First published on December 23, 2022 / 5:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.