Protest outside Oak Lawn fire and police meeting, claiming officers negligent in 2 cases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A protest took place outside an Oak Lawn fire and police department meeting.

Activists claim police officers were negligent and racist in two cases.

The family of 28-year-old Murod Kurdi is mourning after he was hit and killed by a driver outside his home.

The driver was ticketed, but not criminally charged.

According to the Kurdi family lawyer, the driver admitted to police that she drank alcohol before the crash.

Activists are also calling for three officers to be fired after a teenager was beaten during an arrest almost one year ago.

One of the officers involved has been charged. Police claimed the young man reached for a gun.