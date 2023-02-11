Second Oak Lawn home invasion suspect located in Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The last suspect wanted for a violent home invasion in Oak Lawn is now in police custody in Texas.

An FBI task force arrested 31-year-old Anthony Mitchell in Houston earlier this week, following a 40-minute police chase. They said he was part of an armed robbery crew that pretended to sell candy to burst into a 71-year-old woman's home last March.

They then held her at gunpoint while ransacking her home. Another suspect was arrested last month in Chicago. The other suspect, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested weeks after the crime.