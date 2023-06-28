Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI searches for Oak Lawn Chase Bank robbery suspect

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – The FBI is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon in Oak Lawn.

Around 2:30 p.m., the FBI responded to the Chase Bank at 5705 West 95th Street.

The suspect demanded money and showed a silver handgun. He was described as a 5-foot-10 male with a thin build and wearing khaki shorts. The agency released images of the suspect.

oak-lawn-chase-robbery-suspect-1.png
The FBI is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon in Oak Lawn. Around 2:30 p.m., the FBI responded to the Chase Bank at 5705 West 95th Street. FBI

No one was injured in the incident and the suspect remains at large.

The FBI did not say how much money was taken.

The public can report tips on the suspect, even anonymously, to 312-421-6700 or to tips.fbi.gov.

oak-lawn-chase-robbery-suspect-2.png
The FBI is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon in Oak Lawn. Around 2:30 p.m., the FBI responded to the Chase Bank at 5705 West 95th Street. FBI
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 8:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.