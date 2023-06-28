FBI searches for Oak Lawn Chase Bank robbery suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) – The FBI is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon in Oak Lawn.

Around 2:30 p.m., the FBI responded to the Chase Bank at 5705 West 95th Street.

The suspect demanded money and showed a silver handgun. He was described as a 5-foot-10 male with a thin build and wearing khaki shorts. The agency released images of the suspect.

The FBI is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon in Oak Lawn. Around 2:30 p.m., the FBI responded to the Chase Bank at 5705 West 95th Street. FBI

No one was injured in the incident and the suspect remains at large.

The FBI did not say how much money was taken.

The public can report tips on the suspect, even anonymously, to 312-421-6700 or to tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon in Oak Lawn. Around 2:30 p.m., the FBI responded to the Chase Bank at 5705 West 95th Street. FBI