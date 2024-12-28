3 arrested after stabbing at restaurant in Oak Forest, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were arrested after "several" people were stabbed Saturday afternoon at a restaurant in south suburban Oak Forest.

Police said, around 2 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Jamaica Jerk Choice at 6066 W. 159th St., and found "several" people who had been stabbed.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, but police did not elaborate on how many people were injured, or how seriously they were hurt.

Three people were taken into custody, and police said the stabbing was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.