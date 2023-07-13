Oak Forest man charged with several criminal counts including battery, unlawful restraint

Oak Forest, Ill. (CBS) – An Oak Forest man is facing multiple charges after restraining and beating a victim at a residence earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Oak Forest Police responded to the scene, in the 15100 block of Long Avenue around 3:08 a.m., for a report of shots fired and sexual assault.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to make contact with anyone - including the victim who had fled the scene.

Investigators were able to locate the victim and established grounds for a search warrant on the residence.

Officers took Johnny McCaskill, 40, into custody after officers conducted a traffic stop and executed the search warrant on the residence.

McCaskill was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm

He is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing on Thursday at the Bridgeview Court House.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Burnett at 708‐ 687‐1376.