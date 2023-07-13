Watch CBS News
Oak Forest man charged with several criminal counts including battery, unlawful restraint

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Oak Forest, Ill. (CBS) – An Oak Forest man is facing multiple charges after restraining and beating a victim at a residence earlier this week. 

On Tuesday, Oak Forest Police responded to the scene, in the 15100 block of Long Avenue around 3:08 a.m., for a report of shots fired and sexual assault. 

Upon arrival, officers were unable to make contact with anyone - including the victim who had fled the scene.

Investigators were able to locate the victim and established grounds for a search warrant on the residence.  

Officers took Johnny McCaskill, 40, into custody after officers conducted a traffic stop and executed the search warrant on the residence.  

McCaskill was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm

He is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing on Thursday at the Bridgeview Court House.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Burnett at 708‐ 687‐1376. 

First published on July 13, 2023 / 11:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

