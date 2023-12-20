Suburban Chicago grad now playing college ball uses name, image, likeness proceeds to give back

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The Oak Forest High School basketball team will be sporting some new gear at their next game – thanks to an alum who is now chasing his dreams.

Robbie Avila, now a college player, got his start there and wants to give back. CBS 2's Jermont Terry was at the school when Avila presented their big surprise Wednesday night.

As Avila walks the halls of Oak Forest High, memories come back for the basketball star who made state with Oak Forest in 2021 and 2022.

"High school, I was about 6'8", so I grew about two more inches," he said, "I'm at 6'10" now."

White tall in stature, Avila's heart just might be the biggest thing about him.

Avila graduated in 2022, and today, he plays college ball for Indiana Stat University. After two years on the college court, he is using the money athletes make in their name, image, and likeness to give back.

"Allowing for us to, you know, make a little bit of money off our name, you know, to help us out financially while in college – you know, it's something definitely, you know, you can't go wrong on," Avila said.

The 20-year-old opted to do something big for the varsity basketball team. He got the whole team new kicks – Nike Giannis Immortality 3.5 shoes. There are a total of 20 pairs of new shoes for every player and coach.

"Depending on the size, probably about $100" is the cost for each pair, he said.

Avila knows this is bigger than basketball – and more about leaving a lasting footprint.

"Showing my support and giving back - it's not just you on your own," he said. "There are other people that are thinking about you."

As the Oak Forest players entered the room, they were not completely sure what was awaiting them – yet they quickly found out.

"I just want to do a little for you during this, you know, for this holiday season – and, you know, I just hope you guys enjoy. Go ahead," Avila said to the present-day players as he presented the shoes. "Here you all go!"

The smiles in the room showed the appreciation.

"I think he's just setting a great example as to how we should be as a team - just him coming back and letting us know that we're still together, and it's bigger than just basketball," said senior Deshawn Nolan.

And with help from the coaches, the players were laced up with correct sizes.

"I just like to use my platform as, you know, something bigger than just basketball," Avila said.