Oak Brook Zip Code Day: 6/05/23 helps mark creation of village's first post office

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check the date. Monday is June 5, 2023, or 6/05/23. You might not have noticed, but all together, that's the zip code of west suburban Oak Brook (60523).

Well, the U.S. Postal Service noticed, and celebrated with a party in the lobby of the Oak Brook post office.

Officials cut a ribbon, and canceled some post cards with today's momentous date, which comes only once every 100 years.

Until 1980, Oak Brook didn't have its own post office. It shared the 60521 zip code with Hinsdale, and had to use the post office there.

"As Oak Brook's residential and business community grew quite substantially in the 1970s, it really developed this imperative for Oak Brook to have its own post office, and it's really been a stalwart of our community ever since," Oak Brook village president Laurence Herman said.

In case you're curious, Tuesday's date, 6/06/23, is a zip code in the West Side of Chicago.