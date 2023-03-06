NYC Mayor Eric Adams says Lori Lightfoot's election loss was 'warning sign' for entire country

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams say Mayor Lori Lightfoot's election loss wasn't just a warning sign for Democrat mayors but also a warning sign for the entire country.

In an interview on CNN he said it all boils down to crime safety.

"Mayors, we are closer. We're closest to the problem," Adams said Sunday, calling public safety a "prerequisite to prosperity"

Adams was elected on his promise to bring down crime in New York.

Chicago crime spiked in 2020 and 2021.

Shootings and murders are trending down now, but theft and carjackings have increased.