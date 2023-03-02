Watch CBS News
Nyala calf goes outdoors for the first time at the Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cute nyala calf is the pride and joy of the Brookfield Zoo, and she's getting outside for spring-like temps before cold weather sets in.

The three-month old female nyala (pronounced nī-ah-la) calf enjoyed the temporary spring-like temps. 

She was born on December 5, but was bonding with her four-year-old mother away from public views. She recently went to the outdoor habitat with others from the including Hamilton, Merry and Leah. 

According to the Brookfield Zoo "both male and female nyala reach sexual maturity at about a year old. Peak breeding seasons are in the spring and fall. Following a seven-month gestation, the female gives birth to usually one offspring."

 The zoo said nyala are common in southern African countries like Malawi, Mozambique, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, "the species still has threats to its population. These are habitat loss due to agriculture and cattle grazing and hunting."

Right now, there are nearly 90 nyala in 16 North American zoos. The species is new to Brookfield Zoo, with the first arriving in 2019. 

