Illinois Nursing Association members picketing outside Joliet nursing home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Illinois Nursing Association members will picket in Joliet Monday in an effort to keep a nursing home open.
They will be outside Our Lady of Angels nursing home, which is set to close next year dur to financial problems.
Dozens of people live there and the 70 staff members will need to find new jobs.
The nurses will be out protesting from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
